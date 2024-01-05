Amid ED-Kejriwal row, AAP nominates Swati Maliwal as Rajya Sabha MP; Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta renominated

Amid the escalating row over summons sent to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the AAP on Friday nominated Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal as its Rajya Sabha MP.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who has been in prison since October 2023, and N.D. Gupta have been renominated for a second term in the upper house of Parliament.

The nominations were announced by the party's political affairs committee (PAC), chaired by AAP national convener Kejriwal.

"DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has been nominated for the first time. The PAC has decided to continue with Sanjay Singh and N.D. Gupta for their respective second term as Rajya Sabha members," the party said.

The committee decided to endorse two existing members for re-nomination, whereas Sushil Kumar Gupta expressed his intent to redirect his focus towards the electoral politics of Haryana, it said, once his tenure as a member of the Rajya Sabha ends later this month.

"He has conveyed his aspiration to actively engage in the vibrant electoral landscape of Haryana, and we respect his decision to pursue this path," a senior AAP leader said.