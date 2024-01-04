Excise policy case: Sanjay Singh moves Delhi High Court seeking bail

Aam Admi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Thursday moved Delhi High Court, seeking bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The move comes after special judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Courts dismissed Singh's bail plea on 22 December. On 21 December, the trial court had also extended the AAP leader's judicial custody in the case and had asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide a copy of its fifth supplementary charge sheet and related documents to him.

Denying him bail, the judge had said the evidence demonstrated the accused's involvement in money laundering and that there were reasonable grounds to believe in the guilt based on the connection to proceeds of crime from scheduled offences investigated by the CBI.

The court also said that observations on the interpretation of Section 45 and 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, made during the dismissal of bail applications for various accused, remained unaltered, and that reliance on a Supreme Court order granting bail to another accused in the case didn't provide contrary observations or establish parity. It had also dismissed the argument regarding the absence of recovery during proceedings, stating that it is not always necessary.