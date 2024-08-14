Excise policy case: SC denies interim bail to Kejriwal; sends notice to CBI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 14 August, has denied interim bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan also issued notice to the CBI on another petition filed by Kejriwal, challenging the arrest and seeking bail in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. The case will be heard again on 23 August.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing Kejriwal, noted that the chief minister and AAP supremo had received interim bail in a related money-laundering case despite the stricter provisions of Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), questioning why he should be denied bail in the CBI case then, which involves less stringent conditions.

Singhvi referenced the Supreme Court's interim bail orders on 10 May and 12 July and the trial court’s 20 June bail order, which was stayed by the Delhi High Court on an "oral mention".

When Singhvi pointed out that Kejriwal has also sought interim bail, Justice Kant said, "We are not granting any interim bail." The senior counsel requested the shortest date next week, saying that Kejriwal was facing health issues. Accordingly, the bench posted the matter next week, on 23 August.