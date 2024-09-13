Excise policy: SC grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in CBI case

The Supreme Court on Friday, 13 September granted bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Kejriwal on a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties.

The top court directed Kejriwal not to make any public comment on the merits of the case.

The AAP hailed the Supreme Court decision granting bail to Kejriwal as "victory of truth".

The apex court granted bail to Kejriwal in the excise policy case by the CBI paving way for his release.

Kejriwal was already granted interim bail in the excise policy linked money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate by the apex court.

In a post on X, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, "Satyamev Jayate."