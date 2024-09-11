Excise 'scam': AAP's Durgesh Pathak gets bail, Kejriwal's custody extended

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leader Durgesh Pathak in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam being probed by the CBI. Special judge Kaveri Baweja also extended the judicial custody of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to 25 September in the case.

The judge passed the order after the accused appeared before the court in pursuance to its earlier order. On 3 September, the judge had taken cognisance of the charge sheet against Kejriwal, Pathak and others, saying there was sufficient evidence to proceed against them.

The judge had issued a production warrant for Kejriwal, who is lodged in judicial custody, and summoned Pathak on 11 September.

The CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Kejriwal, Pathak, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur and Sarath Reddy a few weeks ago. The central probe agency informed the court last month that it had obtained the requisite sanctions to prosecute Kejriwal and Pathak in the case.