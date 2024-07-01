HC dismisses K Kavitha's bail pleas in corruption, money-laundering cases

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 1 July, dismissed BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas in two cases of corruption and money laundering linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who had reserved the order on the two bail pleas of Kavitha on 28 May, rejected the petitions.

A detailed order is awaited.

Kavitha had challenged the trial court's 6 May order by which her bail applications in the CBI's corruption case as well as the ED's money-laundering case were dismissed.

Kavitha's lawyer submitted that of the 50 accused in the excise case, she is the lone woman and urged the court to consider granting her bail as the law keeps women on a different pedestal.