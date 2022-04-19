Exercise restraint in reporting communal tensions: EGI

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Tuesday urged media houses to exercise utmost restraint while reporting incidents of communal disturbances in different parts of the country and not become pawns in the larger game of polarisation.



In a statement, the EGI said it was dismayed to note that due diligence has been found wanting in the evaluation and presentation of reports of the clashes between communities.



This is especially evident in electronic, digital and social media, the EGI said.