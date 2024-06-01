Exit polls: 'To expose BJP and its ecosystem', INDIA bloc rolls back boycott

In something of a volte face, the INDIA bloc announced on Saturday, 1 June, that all the alliance partners would now participate in the exit poll debates on television.

This decision comes just a day after INDIA leaders announced they would be opting out of the exit polls.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera took to X to share the updated stance, posting: 'INDIA parties met and decided to expose the BJP and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls.'

He added, 'After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening.'