Exit polls: 'To expose BJP and its ecosystem', INDIA bloc rolls back boycott
'We do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP', Pawan Khera had earlier said
In something of a volte face, the INDIA bloc announced on Saturday, 1 June, that all the alliance partners would now participate in the exit poll debates on television.
This decision comes just a day after INDIA leaders announced they would be opting out of the exit polls.
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera took to X to share the updated stance, posting: 'INDIA parties met and decided to expose the BJP and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls.'
He added, 'After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening.'
The decision was made following a meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders from various parties at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Initially, the Congress had announced that it would not participate in the Lok Sabha election exit polls, citing a desire to avoid 'speculation and slugfest for TRP'.
Khera was the one who had explained the reasons for not participating in the exit poll debates, posting on X: 'Voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured. The results will be out on June 4. Before that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP.'
'The Indian National Congress will not participate in the debates on exit polls,' he had posted, adding, 'This decision is only for exit polls; we will take part in debates from June 4. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from June 4 onwards.'
