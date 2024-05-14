Expect star campaigners to lead by example, not vitiate social fabric: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said it expects star campaigners, particularly of the national parties, to lead by example in the remaining three phases of the Lok Sabha polls and not vitiate the delicate fabric of society.

The commission also said it is "primarily" the responsibility of the leaders to "correct the course" of their statements or utterances in the remaining phases of the ongoing election.

The statement comes against the backdrop of the poll authority issuing show-cause notices to BJP president J.P. Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on complaints of model code of conduct (MCC) violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"At the outset, the Commission expects top leaders of political parties, especially of the major national parties, most of whom are star campaigners, to set good examples of campaign discourse expected of them in the current elections," the ECI statement said.

It is primarily the leaders' responsibility to correct the course of their statements "to avoid any permanent dent on the delicately balanced social fabric of the country", the ECI said.

Coming out with its second report on the enforcement of the MCC since the 16 March announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the poll panel said it has disposed of over 90 per cent of complaints and no major complaint from parties was pending, except some from the Congress and the BJP.

"With about two months completed since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect, campaign by various political parties and candidates at constituency level has largely remained violence free, less noisy, less cluttered and intrusive, free of inducement...," the commission added.