Experts call for increased involvement of stakeholders to stop vulture deaths in Assam

Assam's vulture population has seen a sharp decline over the years, primarily due to the consumption of chemical-laced animal carcasses, prompting experts to call for greater grassroots involvement in conservation efforts.

The use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) medicines on animals, whose carcasses are the staple diet of vultures, is primarily responsible for the decline in their population in the state, senior conservation biologist Dipankar Lahkar said.

NSAID medicines such as Diclofenac, Aceclofenac, Ketoprofen, and Nimesulide, used to treat bovine pain and fever, have been identified as a primary cause of vulture deaths, he said, adding that the Centre has prohibited the use of these drugs for veterinary purposes.

Vultures, known as nature’s cleaning crew, have an important ecological role in keeping the environment disease-free, but "now, they are struggling for their survival", Lahkar said.

There is an urgent need to involve people at the village level to ensure poison-free food for vultures, he said.

"We have started campaigns to educate, sensitise and create awareness among people who use these medicines for the treatment of their domestic animals," he added.

"Kamrup district is an important habitat with a distinct role to play in vulture conservation, and we have already started a campaign to achieve zero vulture deaths in the district in the coming years", he said.

Lahkar pointed out that more than 600 vultures have died in the district due to chemical poisoning during the last decade.