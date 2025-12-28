Experts flag stress on mental health from toxic air, increased risk of ADHD

As Delhi once again grapples with hazardous air quality, mental health professionals are warning that the damage extends far beyond lungs and hearts, exacting a growing toll on cognition, behaviour and emotional well-being — particularly among children.

Citing a growing body of research, doctors and psychologists say prolonged exposure to toxic air is linked to higher rates of anxiety, depression, memory impairment and disrupted cognitive development. Long-term exposure, they add, is also associated with increased risks of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Dr Anchal Miglani, a psychiatrist at Emoneeds, said public attention tends to focus on respiratory and cardiovascular illness, while the psychiatric consequences of air pollution remain under-recognised.

“Research increasingly shows a clear association between air pollution and rising cognitive as well as neurotic disorders,” Miglani said, noting that children, older adults and low-income communities are the most vulnerable. Children growing up in polluted environments, she said, show lower IQ levels, memory disturbances and a higher likelihood of developing attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

She added that long-term exposure elevates cortisol levels, disrupts mood regulation and contributes to chronic stress. “Residents of Delhi report 30–40 per cent higher rates of depression and anxiety compared to cities with lower AQI levels. Social isolation, reduced outdoor activity and persistent health anxiety further compound these effects,” she said.

Fiza Khan, a psychologist at Emoneeds, said air pollution is often discussed as a “lung problem”, even though its impact is deeply psychological.