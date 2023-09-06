Experts warn against batch segregation in Kota as suicides rock coaching hub

District Collector OP Bunkar told PTI that the coaching institutes are being advised against this "batch segregation".

"The students are not apples and oranges that we can segregate them accordingly. Every student has different requirements and segregating them in batches is like stereotyping and leaves less scope of benefiting from each other," he said.

"Star batch" is considered as the best batch in all coaching institutes here which caters to the top performers. Best teachers, extra attention and focus, motivational classes, solving tricks sessions -- are especially arranged for this batch and ultimately some of the students make it to the banners splashed across the country when results are out. For coaching institutes, star batch is their best bet and also the key for further business.

"Repeater" and "Dropper" batches are for students who have had made previous attempts at the exam and have taken a gap year in their study plan. "Achiever" batch is for students who have potential of doing better but are currently not performing well and "Enthusiast" batch is for students who aspire to do well but have to improve a lot to achieve the feat.