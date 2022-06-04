Explain 3-day delay in filing FIR in Hyderabad gang rape case: NCPCR to city police

"The Commission has observed that since the incident allegedly/reportedly took place on 28.05.2022 (Saturday), the FIR in the said incident has been lodged on 31.05.2022, i.e. after three days of the incident. The delay in registering the FIR in the matter is a matter of concern. Reasons thereof may be furnished and action against the concerned errant official should also be taken and appraised to the Commission," the NCPCR said in a letter to the Hyderabad police on Friday.

The Commission also asked the police to ensure that the victim's identity is not revealed during the investigation.

According to police, the girl's father lodged a complaint on May 31 stating that she might have been molested but she could not disclose what happened as she was in a state of shock.

The NCPCR further said that a pub allowing entry to minors is also a matter of serious concern.