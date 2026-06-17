Explained: Why Telegram faces scrutiny amid efforts to curb paper leak

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) blocked messaging platform Telegram in India until 22 June at the request of the National Testing Agency (NTA), citing concerns over its alleged use in paper leak-related activities ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination.

The temporary ban comes after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted on 3 May was cancelled amid allegations of widespread paper leaks and examination irregularities. The re-test is scheduled for 21 June.

According to the NTA, Telegram was allegedly being used to circulate purported question papers and facilitate communication between students, middlemen and others linked to suspected paper leak networks.

The blocking order has been issued under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

In addition to the temporary ban, the government has directed Telegram to disable its message-editing feature in India until 30 June. The NTA said the move was aimed at preventing the creation of fabricated evidence relating to alleged examination paper leaks.

“The directions are a measure of last resort,” the agency said.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the NTA said several Telegram channels had been openly soliciting money from students and their families in exchange for alleged access to the NEET re-examination paper.

According to the agency, some channels operated under names such as “PAPER LEAKED NEET”, “Re-NEET 2026”, “Private Mafia” and “REE NEET MAFIAA”, with demands ranging from a few thousand rupees to several lakh rupees.

The NTA maintained that no examination papers were available outside the secured examination system.

The agency said the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), acting on inputs from the NTA and state law enforcement agencies, had already facilitated the removal of a substantial number of Telegram channels, groups and bots allegedly involved in misleading candidates.

The issue gained further attention after Ahmedabad Police arrested two men from Rajasthan on 15 June for allegedly operating a fraud racket through Telegram. Investigators said the accused claimed to possess the NEET re-examination question paper and offered to sell it to aspirants and their families, though police found no evidence that they actually had access to leaked papers.