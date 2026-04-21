Explosion damages roof of Congress worker’s house in Murshidabad, none injured

An explosion damaged the roof of a Congress worker’s house in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Tuesday morning, triggering panic in the area just days ahead of the first phase of the assembly elections. No injuries were reported, police said.

The blast occurred at the residence of Saimul Sheikh, a Congress booth president, in Maniknagar village under Nayansukh gram panchayat in the Farakka block. The impact was strong enough to partially collapse the roof, with bricks scattered across the site.

According to police, construction work was underway at the house at the time of the incident. Eyewitnesses said a group of workers had paused for a break when a loud explosion suddenly rocked the area, filling it with smoke and damaging a large portion of the roof.

Milton, one of the workers present, said four of them were drinking water when they heard the blast. “We had cleaned the roof in the morning and saw nothing suspicious. We narrowly escaped,” he said.