Extend all support to Assam flood victims: Rahul Gandhi asks Centre, states

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 6 July, expressed concern over the flood situation in Assam and urged the central and state governments to expeditiously extend all possible support to those affected.

The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Saturday with six more people losing their lives and nearly 24 lakh people affected, according to an official bulletin.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The flood situation in Assam is becoming increasingly dangerous. My thoughts are with our brothers and sisters reeling under the deluge."

"Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I appeal to Congress leaders and workers to provide help in rescue and rehabilitation operations," the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said.

"I urge the central and state governments to compassionately and expeditiously extend all possible support to those affected," he said.