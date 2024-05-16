Extra control measures in place for Indian spices, says UK watchdog

The UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) clarified on Thursday that it has had extra control measures for pesticide residues in spices from India since earlier this year.

Dismissing reports of any additional steps taken recently, the country's food watchdog noted that it has an early warning system (EWS) in place for maximum residue levels of ethylene oxide (ETO) — a food contaminant not allowed in the UK — in various spices from India since early last year.

It comes amid reports of concerns over ETO levels in some Indian spices that led to Hong Kong and Singapore banning certain Indian spice products.

“In light of concerns, earlier this year we applied extra control measures for pesticide residues in spices from India which include ethylene oxide,” said Natasha Smith, deputy director of food policy at the FSA.

“The use of ethylene oxide is not allowed here (in the UK), and maximum levels (or maximum residue levels) are in place for herbs and spices. If there is any unsafe food or food on the market, the FSA will take rapid action to ensure consumers are protected,” she said.

Ethylene oxide is typically used overseas to control the presence of pathogens such as salmonella, however the use of ETO is not permitted in the UK, with maximum residue levels in place for commodities including herbs and spices.