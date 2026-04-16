‘Extraordinary inequality’: Telangana caste survey finds SCs, STs thrice as backward as general castes

Telangana’s caste and socio-economic survey has revealed “extraordinary inequalities” across communities, with Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) found to be three times more backward than General Castes, according to the Composite Backwardness Index.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said Backward Classes (BCs) were 2.7 times more backward than General Castes, based on the index, where a higher score indicates greater deprivation.

67% population more backward than estimated

The survey found that 135 caste groups—accounting for nearly 67 per cent of the population—are more backward than previously assessed. The average statewide index score stood at 81.

Among communities:

The SC group Dakkal recorded the highest backwardness score at 116

The Kapu caste had the lowest score at 12

“The social and economic disparities are concerning,” Prabhakar said.

Stark income disparities

The findings highlight deep income inequality across caste groups. Over 78 per cent of households belonging to socially and economically backward castes earn about Rs 1 lakh annually. In contrast, more than 13 per cent of Other Castes report incomes between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 50 lakh per year.

Only 2.1 per cent of SC and ST households earn above Rs 5 lakh annually, underlining limited upward mobility.

Gaps in basic amenities

The survey also points to significant deficits in access to basic services:

21.2 per cent of the population lacks tap water at home

13.3 per cent of households have no toilet

5.8 per cent do not have proper electricity connections

Large sections continue to face challenges in accessing healthcare, housing and sanitation.

Employment, education gaps

The report shows stark differences in employment patterns. Around 50 per cent of SCs are engaged as daily wage labourers, compared to only about one-tenth among General Castes.