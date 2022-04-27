Extreme heatwave so early, dangerous: Experts

In the deadly June 2015 heatwave, the New Delhi airport reached 44.6 degrees C, while the hottest temperatures in India were seen in Jharsuguda in Odisha at 49.4 degrees.



In Pakistan, Karachi saw temperatures of 45 degrees, while other cities in the Balochistan and Sindh provinces reached 49 degrees.



India has already suffered the hottest March in 122 years of weather data, and parts of the country are seeing wheat yields drop 10-35 per cent in part due to the unseasonal heat - as they try to make up the shortfall caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Some experts in India are also stressing the need for actions to help people survive the climate change-driven extreme heat.



Abhiyant Tiwari, Assistant Professor and Programme Manager, Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management, said: "While taking mitigation measures is a must to limit future warming, the extreme, frequent, and long-lasting spells of heat waves are no more a future risk.



"It is already here and is unavoidable. Our heat action plans must ensure adaptation measures like public cooling areas, ensuring uninterrupted electricity, access to safe drinking water, and changing the work hours of labourers for the most vulnerable ones at the bottom of the pyramid, especially during extreme heat days."



Dileep Mavalankar, Director with the Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar (IIPHG), added: "The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is releasing forecast advisories for up to the next five days for 1,000 cities in India. Ahmedabad is on an orange alert on all the days with temperatures ranging between 43-44 degrees and this may increase further.



"People need to watch out for these advisories, stay indoors, keep themselves hydrated and rush to the nearest health centre if they feel moderate signs of heat-related illness. There's a special need to monitor the old and vulnerable, just like we did during COVID as they can develop heat strokes even when sitting at home."