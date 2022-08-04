Extremely heavy rain likely to lash Karnataka

The flood water has reached till the doorsteps of the famous Nimishamba temple in Ganjam area. The Cauvery river is overflowing creating an alarming situation. The authorities have warned the people not to go near River banks and to not let the livestock out to graze.



Till Wednesday, Bengaluru had recorded 63.3 mm of rainfall, which is highest in the last five years in the month of August, according to IMD. The Badami town in Bagalkot district which houses UNESCO World Heritage Site is also witnessing heavy rainfall.



Karnataka has been witnessing heavy rains for the last three days. Incessant rains have created havoc in the coastal region. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had visited Bhatkal region in Uttara Kannada to take stock of the havoc created by heavy rainfall.



Bengaluru has been witnessing heavy rainfall throughout this week and is likely to experience heavy rainfall for another two days. The city is witnessing heavier rainfall than usual this month.