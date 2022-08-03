Heavy rain likely in interiors of Tamil Nadu till Aug 5: IMD

A senior officer with the IMD said, "There will be a light to moderate rain till August 5 in most parts of Tamil Nadu and Southwest monsoon has intensified and that there is an upper circulation in the atmosphere over coastal Tamil Nadu. There was a shear zone where the easterlies and the westerlies meet over the central region and this zone is likely to move towards the north direction in the next few days."



The officer said that this would lead to heavy rain in Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, and Tirupur districts and very heavy rain in Coimbatore and The Nilgiris.