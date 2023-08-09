Fabricated attempts to malign Assam Rifles, says Indian Army, as Manipur Police files FIR

Despite the Indian Army’s late evening statement on Tuesday, August 9, assuring citizens that all was well and that there attempts to malign the Assam Rifles (particularly the personnel in Manipur) were fabricated, there appears to be a definite tussle over authority on the ground.

A flashpoint was reached on August 5, when a sub-inspector of the Manipur Police, N. Devdas Singh, in charge of a police station in Bishnupur district, lodged an FIR against personnel of the 9th Battalion of the Assam Rifles, which is deployed on the Myanmar border and is under the operational control of the Indian Army.

The Assam Rifles were charged with obstructing public servants, criminal intimidation and the ‘arrogant act’ of allowing Kuki militants to escape and blocking the police commandos chasing them.

Earlier, on July 10, the Assam Rifles had registered a case of sedition and defamation against the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an influential civil society group in Imphal, after the outfit called on people "not to surrender weapons".