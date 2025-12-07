Faced criticism from my community for backing creamy layer principle: Gavai

Gavai cited the Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case, which first enunciated the creamy layer principle, and noted that in his own judicial pronouncement, he extended its application to Scheduled Castes. The principle, he explained, ensures that those who have achieved sufficient social and economic advancement do not continue to benefit from affirmative action designed for the backward communities.

Yet, he admitted, this stance drew sharp criticism. Some accused him of hypocrisy, suggesting that he had benefited from reservation to reach the Supreme Court only to deny its benefits to others. Gavai clarified that such claims were unfounded, pointing out that there is no reservation for constitutional offices such as High Court or Supreme Court judges.

He posed a striking question to his audience: can equality truly be achieved if the son of a chief justice or chief secretary is treated the same as the son of a labourer studying in a gram panchayat school? This, he argued, is precisely why the creamy layer principle is essential to ensure fairness in affirmative action.

Despite the controversies, Gavai acknowledged the transformative impact of reservation over the past 75 years. “I have travelled across India and the world,” he said. “I have witnessed Scheduled Caste individuals rising to positions of chief secretary, director general of police, ambassadors, and high commissioners. Affirmative action has undeniably played a positive role.”

Gavai also highlighted Maharashtra’s historic legacy as a land of social reformers, describing it as the birthplace of modern India’s progressive ideas. He paid homage to Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, pioneers who fought societal inequalities and opened the doors of education for women at a time when they were among the most oppressed in society.

In Gavai’s words, the vision of social justice is not merely about policy but about creating real opportunities for advancement, ensuring that progress is shared and inclusive, and that the principles Ambedkar cherished continue to guide India’s journey toward equality.

With PTI inputs