Under fire, Union government withdraws Sanchar Saathi app order

The Union government on Wednesday, 3 December, abruptly scrapped its contentious directive requiring smartphone makers to pre-load Sanchar Saathi, the Centre’s cyber security and anti-fraud application, after a surge in public criticism and industry pushback.

In a statement, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said it was withdrawing the mandate following an unexpected spike in voluntary downloads. According to the ministry, the app saw a ten-fold increase in uptake within 24 hours, with six lakh new registrations recorded on Tuesday alone. Officials framed the reversal as a response to “increasing acceptance” of the platform, insisting the original order had merely sought to help “less aware citizens” access the tool more easily.

The about-turn comes barely a week after the DoT’s 28 November directive, which instructed all smartphone manufacturers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi on new devices and push it onto existing ones via software updates. The order sparked immediate controversy — not just politically but within the technology industry itself.

Multiple handset makers, including Apple, are understood to have flatly refused to implement the mandate, citing long-standing global policies against pre-installing non-system government apps and raising concerns over user privacy, device security, and the precedent such a requirement would set.

Apple, which tightly controls software allowed on its devices, reportedly communicated that it would not integrate a government app that users could not delete, as this would violate its privacy and user-consent standards.