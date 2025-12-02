Priyanka Gandhi calls Sanchar Saathi a ‘snooping app’ amid mandatory install order
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday criticised the Centre’s directive requiring mobile phone makers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi application on all new handsets, calling it a “snooping app” and accusing the government of eroding citizens’ right to privacy.
Her remarks came after the Department of Telecom (DoT) instructed manufacturers and importers to ensure the app is pre-installed on all devices intended for sale in India within 90 days. For handsets already in the market, companies will be required to push the app via software updates and submit compliance reports within 120 days.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi said the move amounted to surveillance. “You are calling it a snooping app, so you know what it is. Clearly, it is ridiculous… citizens have their right to privacy to send messages to family and friends without the government looking at everything,” she said. She alleged the government was “turning this country into a dictatorship in every form” and refusing to allow debate in Parliament.
Priyanka Gandhi said the opposition would discuss its position on demanding a rollback of the order. While acknowledging the need for robust cyber security and mechanisms to report fraud, she argued that it “does not give you an excuse to go into every citizen’s telephone”.
The government has defended the directive on security grounds. The Sanchar Saathi app enables users to report misuse of International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers, verify device credentials and flag fraudulent calls or lost phones. Tampering with telecom identifiers, including IMEIs, is a non-bailable offence under the Telecommunications Act 2023, carrying penalties of up to three years in prison or fines of up to Rs 50 lakh.
The DoT has asked handset makers to ensure the app is prominently visible during device setup and that its features are neither restricted nor disabled. Non-compliance may attract action under the Telecommunications Act 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules 2024 and other applicable laws.
All major manufacturers, including Apple, Samsung, Google, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi, currently produce handsets in India.
With PTI inputs
