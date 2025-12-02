Priyanka Gandhi calls Sanchar Saathi a ‘snooping app’ amid mandatory install order

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday criticised the Centre’s directive requiring mobile phone makers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi application on all new handsets, calling it a “snooping app” and accusing the government of eroding citizens’ right to privacy.

Her remarks came after the Department of Telecom (DoT) instructed manufacturers and importers to ensure the app is pre-installed on all devices intended for sale in India within 90 days. For handsets already in the market, companies will be required to push the app via software updates and submit compliance reports within 120 days.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi said the move amounted to surveillance. “You are calling it a snooping app, so you know what it is. Clearly, it is ridiculous… citizens have their right to privacy to send messages to family and friends without the government looking at everything,” she said. She alleged the government was “turning this country into a dictatorship in every form” and refusing to allow debate in Parliament.