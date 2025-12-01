Indian govt wants smartphone makers to preload State-owned app: Report

India’s telecom ministry has discreetly instructed smartphone manufacturers to embed a government-run cyber security app into every new handset — and to do so in a way that prevents users from deleting it — according to an internal directive obtained by Reuters. The move, framed as a response to surging cyber crime, places India among a growing list of governments, including Russia, that are normalising pre-installed State software under the banner of “public safety”.

The 28 November order, which the ministry circulated privately to select companies rather than publishing openly, gives device makers such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo 90 days to ensure the Sanchar Saathi app appears on all newly sold phones. For devices already cleared for sale, companies are expected to forcibly install the app through software updates, Reuters reported.

Critics say the secrecy of the directive and the government’s insistence on a non-removable app reflect a worrying slide towards expanded state surveillance — all without public consultation or legislative scrutiny.

A lawyer specialising in technology law, Mishi Choudhary, told Reuters that by mandating an app users cannot decline, the government is effectively eliminating consent altogether. Her comments, paraphrased, underscored the central concern: users now have no control over what software the state places on their personal devices.

Civil liberties groups have drawn parallels with Moscow’s recent requirement that all smartphones ship with a government messaging service, warning that India appears to be adopting the same playbook — broadening state access to citizens’ digital lives under the justification of fighting fraud.