Facts should be allowed to come out: RSS on Gyanvapi issue

Amid the ongoing row over the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque issue, the RSS Wednesday said the facts should be allowed to come out, while asserting that truth can't be hidden for long.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar touched upon the Gyanvapi issue while speaking at an annual event in Delhi organised by the organisation to honour journalists.

There are some facts which are coming out in the open. I believe we should let the facts come out in the open. In any case, truth always finds a way to come out. How long can you hide it? I believe the time has come to put the historical facts in the right perspective before the society, Ambekar said.

Similar views were expressed by Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan who was also present at the event. Balyan said he became emotional" when he learnt about a Shivling being found in the mosque complex.