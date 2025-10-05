Fadnavis returned empty-handed from Delhi: Sapkal on Maharashtra farm woes

Amid the Maharashtra visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, the Congress' state unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said the Devendra Fadnavis government must declare compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare for flood-affected farmers.

He also claimed Fadnavis returned "empty-handed" from Delhi and was unable to get a relief package for farmers.

Speaking to reporters here after the completion of the 'Samvidhan Satyagraha Padyatra' led by Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, he said the event was successful because people want to take the country forward on the ideals of Phule, Shahu, Ambedkar and on the path of democracy.

The 'padayatra' began from Deekhabhoomi here on September 29 and concluded in Sevagram Ashram in Wardha on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Asked about Shah's visit, Sapkal said, "The Maharashtra government must declare Rs 50,000 per hectare assistance to farmers affected by heavy rains and floods. It must immediately announce complete farm loan waiver."

He further claimed Shah is the 'super chief minister of Maharashtra' who runs the affairs of the state.