CM Fadnavis must resign after Rahul Gandhi exposed vote theft in Maharashtra: Sapkal

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Thursday, 18 September, demanded the resignation of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, claiming he had “no moral right” to stay in office after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi exposed alleged “vote theft” in Chandrapur’s Rajura Assembly constituency.

Sapkal alleged that 6,850 votes were manipulated in Rajura and pointed out that even the state police — functioning under Fadnavis as home minister — had registered an FIR in the case.

“Rahul Gandhi has once again exposed how democracy is being sabotaged in Maharashtra. The theft of over 6,000 votes, now confirmed by an FIR filed by Fadnavis’ own police, proves that the Mahayuti alliance has no moral right to remain in power,” he said at a press conference in Thane after a party review meeting.