Faith, sustainability join hands in Mumbai for this year's Ganeshotsav

With festive season all set to begin, some of Mumbai's legendary Ganesh mandals are ready to turn a new leaf. In a pioneering fusion of faith and environmental responsibility, the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja is partnering with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to convert wet food waste from prasad counters into clean energy this year. And it is not the only one.

Under the BMC’s innovative 'Prasad to Energy' initiative, approximately 80 metric tonnes of organic waste generated over the 11-day festivities will be routed to biomethanation plants at four municipal hospitals—Nair, Kasturba, GTB and Sion—capable of producing over 7,700 units of electricity.

Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai’s most visited Ganpati pandals, attracts millions of devotees, including celebrities, during the festival which this year starts on 14 September. The initiative is part of a larger municipal effort encouraging sustainable waste management practices at other popular Ganeshotsav pandals across the city, including Girgaum Chowpatty, Dadar TT and Matunga pandals. These pandals generate substantial food and organic waste which the BMC aims to process similarly in the coming years, promoting a citywide circular economy model.

The segregated wet waste from Lalbaugcha Raja alone is estimated at eight to ten metric tonnes per day and will be transported by dedicated vehicles directly to the biomethanation plants. Each hospital plant has the capacity to process around two metric tonnes daily, with actual power generation contingent on the quality of input waste and plant operations. The electricity produced will help power hospital facilities, including lighting wards and corridors, thus reducing dependency on conventional energy sources.

A private partner has been commissioned for the operation and maintenance of these biomethanation units. This initiative underscores the potential of large public festivals as viable sources of renewable energy and sustainable waste management, simultaneously lessening landfill pressure and supporting municipal sustainability goals.

With plans underway to extend this prasad to energy project to other major Ganpati celebrations, Mumbai is setting an example of how traditional festivities can harmonize with modern sustainability practices.