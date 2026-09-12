Ganeshotsav 2026: Vidyanand Bapat’s sound logic

Ganeshotsav is upon us and the latest faceoff between Pune’s progressives and its orthodoxy is over the use of DJs and high-decibel sound systems during the festival, which gets under way on 14 September.

It all began with the humiliating expulsion of 37-year-old Vidyanand Bapat from a public meeting called by the municipal authorities on 25 August. Bapat is a resident of Narayan Peth in the heart of the city, and describes himself as an atheist and rationalist.

At the meeting, Bapat objected to DJs, high-decibel sound systems and dhol-tasha processions during Ganeshotsav, and demanded a ban on their use to restore sanity in public spaces. He made a point about the noise pollution and traffic disruption and cited data to bolster his argument. The Ganesh mandals were not amused and their men got aggressive. The police had to escort Bapat out safely.

A video of the confrontation went viral and Bapat’s crusade quickly turned into a citywide debate. It was in the Marathi newspapers, on TV, on social media and people’s lips. Citizens who had long complained, albeit privately, about sleepless nights, blocked roads and the deafening festival music had found a spokesperson. Large numbers came out in support of Bapat, who works in a BPO and hails from the socially influential community of Kokanasth (or Chitpavan) Brahmins.

On 30 August, they gathered at Goodluck Chowk. On 6 September, hundreds took out a silent protest rally, saying the festivities now strike fear in their hearts and minds. They weren’t against Ganeshotsav celebrations, they insisted, but they opposed the use of DJs and the excessive noise.

Bapat’s stand is uncompromising. He says big sound systems and dhol-tasha should not be allowed at all, because decibel levels cannot be controlled if these giant boom boxes are allowed. “Everything cannot be allowed in the name of tradition,” he says, “…you can then argue that sati and child marriage are also tradition and must continue.”