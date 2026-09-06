Maharashtra ministers split on issue of DJ-free Ganeshotsav

A rift has emerged within the Maharashtra government over the use of DJ systems during Hindu festivals, with minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam asserting that festival sound will not be stopped, while his cabinet colleagues Sanjay Shirsat and Meghana Bordikar have made a strong pitch for curbs on high-decibel sound systems.

Kadam said on Saturday, 5 September that the stand was shared by both the state government and his party, the Shiv Sena. “I said this firmly in Pune yesterday (Friday), and I am saying this in Mumbai. The sound during our Hindu festivals will not be stopped,” Kadam said at a Mumbai dahi handi event on Janmashtami. “Festivals are not celebrated like this (without sound). This is the stand of the Shiv Sena and the government.”

His comments came as the demand for festivals free of DJs and high-powered loudspeakers gains momentum in the state. Pune-based activist Vidyanad Bapat has emerged as one of the prominent voices opposing the use of high-decibel sound systems that cause noise pollution during festivities.

Kadam’s colleagues, however, have taken a markedly different position. Minister of state for health Meghana Bordikar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat on Sunday stressed the need to adhere to noise pollution norms.