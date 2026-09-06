Maharashtra ministers split on issue of DJ-free Ganeshotsav
Yogesh Kadam says festival sound will not be stopped, Shiv Sena colleague Sanjay Shirsat backs curbs and Meghana Bordikar opposes DJs
A rift has emerged within the Maharashtra government over the use of DJ systems during Hindu festivals, with minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam asserting that festival sound will not be stopped, while his cabinet colleagues Sanjay Shirsat and Meghana Bordikar have made a strong pitch for curbs on high-decibel sound systems.
Kadam said on Saturday, 5 September that the stand was shared by both the state government and his party, the Shiv Sena. “I said this firmly in Pune yesterday (Friday), and I am saying this in Mumbai. The sound during our Hindu festivals will not be stopped,” Kadam said at a Mumbai dahi handi event on Janmashtami. “Festivals are not celebrated like this (without sound). This is the stand of the Shiv Sena and the government.”
His comments came as the demand for festivals free of DJs and high-powered loudspeakers gains momentum in the state. Pune-based activist Vidyanad Bapat has emerged as one of the prominent voices opposing the use of high-decibel sound systems that cause noise pollution during festivities.
Kadam’s colleagues, however, have taken a markedly different position. Minister of state for health Meghana Bordikar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat on Sunday stressed the need to adhere to noise pollution norms.
Bordikar said festivals should be celebrated with enthusiasm but should not cause distress or health hazards to others. “Unfortunately, my cousin died because of a DJ system last year. We repeatedly appeal to people, and the Supreme Court has also laid down guidelines, but many fail to adhere to them. The use of DJs can lead to fatal consequences, and I have experienced this personal tragedy myself,” she said.
Echoing her concerns, Shirsat, who also belongs to the Shiv Sena, said the administration and police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar would strictly enforce noise regulations. He urged organisers to celebrate with traditional music instead of DJs.
Shirsat, who chaired a preparatory meeting for the upcoming Ganesh festival, said citizens’ opinions on the issue were divided but the administration had to prioritise public health. “As far as our city is concerned, we do not want DJ systems. The police will take strict action as per the law — offenders will be fined, and their vehicles carrying the equipment will be seized,” he warned.
He urged Ganesh mandals to voluntarily refrain from using high-decibel sound systems to avoid action. “I appeal to people to celebrate with enthusiasm and in a traditional manner. Small children and the elderly should be able to comfortably participate and understand the cultural essence of the Ganesh festival. I believe the mandals will heed our appeal,” Shirsat added.
Meanwhile, 31 prominent Ganapati mandals in Pune came together to celebrate a ‘DJ-free’ dahi handi on Saturday.
The differences within the government come days after Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the state government was working to build a consensus on restricting the use of high-decibel DJ systems during festivals and called for a return to traditional ways of celebrating.
With PTI inputs