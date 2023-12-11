Fake, completely fabricated: MEA on report claiming 'secret memo' targeting Sikh separatists

India has described as "fake" and "completely fabricated" a media report claiming that a "secret memo" was issued by New Delhi in April to take "concrete" measures against certain Sikh separatists, including Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Sunday, 10 December that the report is part of a "sustained disinformation campaign" against India and the outlet that published it is known for propagating "fake narratives" peddled by Pakistani intelligence.

The report was published by online American media outlet The Intercept.

"We strongly assert that such reports are fake and completely fabricated. There is no such memo," Bagchi said.

"This is part of a sustained disinformation campaign against India. The outlet in question is known for propagating fake narratives peddled by Pakistani intelligence. The posts of the authors confirm this linkage," he added.

"Those who amplify such fake news do so only at the cost of their own credibility," Bagchi said, responding to media queries on the report.