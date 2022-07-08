Fake Twitter account created in name of Dakshineswar Kali Temple

He said that the temple committee does not have any Twitter account. "Someone has opened a fake Twitter account christened 'Dakhineswar Kali Temple' and claimed it to be the official Twitter handle of the temple committee. Misinformation is being spread through this Twitter message. We have requested the police to start a case after filing an FIR and arrange for the closure of this fake account," Chowdhury said.



On Friday, a message from a Twitter handle "Dakhineswar Kali Temple" which referred to the much debated "Kaali" movie poster, where a woman decked as Goddess Kali was seen smoking. The message also made a subtle reference to a comment from Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Mahua Moitra where she gave reference of using alcohol in the worshipping process of Goddess Kali.