Delhi rains: Families survive on biscuits as flooding rivers rise; red alert in 6 districts

Heavy rainfall continues to lash Delhi, with red and orange alerts issued across the city and NCR.

The Yamuna remains above the danger mark, flooding several low-lying areas and displacing hundreds.

Authorities have shut the Old Railway Bridge and evacuated residents from flood-prone zones.

Relief efforts include the deployment of rescue boats, sandbags and mobile water pumps.

Delhi recorded over 1,000 mm of rainfall this season, one of its wettest monsoons in years.

To the west, Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar, Greater Noida and Noida too saw low-lying villages and agricultural fields swamped by both the Yamuna and the Hindon.

Delhi and the surrounding NCR continued to witness heavy rainfall on 3 September, Wednesday, with several parts of the city experiencing waterlogging and rising river levels, forcing evacuations and disrupting daily life.

The weather department issued a red alert for Shahdara and central, east, northeast, south, and southeast Delhi, while placing New Delhi, north, northwest, southwest and west Delhi — along with parts of the National Capital Region such as Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida) — under an orange alert.

Overcast skies dominated the afternoon, with intermittent showers recorded in many areas of the capital city. The Safdarjung weather station reported 19.8 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. Other rainfall figures included 28.2 mm at Ridge, 11.4 mm at Lodhi Road, 9.1 mm at Palam, and 5.7 mm at Ayanagar.

Noida and Greater Noida saw a rare sunny morning despite last night’s red alert for today, and rejoiced briefly — until the skies again opened up in the afternoon. The Hindon and the Yamuna, flanking parts of this stretch, did not stop rising even as the rain paused, though, with Hathni Barrage having to dump out water.