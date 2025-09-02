IMD red alert for Ghaziabad, Noida; orange for Gurugram, Delhi on yellow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on September 2, Tuesday, for Ghaziabad and Noida due to continuing heavy rainfall across the National Capital Region (NCR). Meanwhile, neighbouring Gurugram has been placed under an orange warning, downgraded from a red alert earlier in the day. Delhi remains on a yellow alert.

These alerts are issued for 24-hours and are revised on a daily basis.

Gurugram recorded intense rainfall on Monday, prompting authorities to activate emergency protocols and recommend work-from-home and online classes for schools and offices.

Delhi’s minimum temperature dropped to 21.7 °C, around 4.8 °C below normal. The India Meteorological Department forecasts moderate rainfall for the day and expects the maximum temperature to reach 31 °C.