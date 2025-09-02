IMD red alert for Ghaziabad, Noida; orange for Gurugram, Delhi on yellow
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on September 2, Tuesday, for Ghaziabad and Noida due to continuing heavy rainfall across the National Capital Region (NCR). Meanwhile, neighbouring Gurugram has been placed under an orange warning, downgraded from a red alert earlier in the day. Delhi remains on a yellow alert.
These alerts are issued for 24-hours and are revised on a daily basis.
Gurugram recorded intense rainfall on Monday, prompting authorities to activate emergency protocols and recommend work-from-home and online classes for schools and offices.
Delhi’s minimum temperature dropped to 21.7 °C, around 4.8 °C below normal. The India Meteorological Department forecasts moderate rainfall for the day and expects the maximum temperature to reach 31 °C.
Worsening weather
The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across northwest India over the next two days, with extremely heavy rainfall expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
This persistent downpour follows the development of a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal, which is anticipated to intensify in the coming 24 hours.
In response to severe weather impacts, authorities in Gurugram have advised corporate offices to allow employees to work from home, while schools were instructed to shift to online classes on Tuesday. Flood shelters have been opened in Noida and Ghaziabad, and emergency evacuation preparations are in place along the Yamuna floodplain.
Emergency response teams are on standby in Gurugram, with field officers’ leave cancelled and flood mitigation steps such as pump deployment and desilting operations underway.
