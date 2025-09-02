Delhi floods: Deluge as Yamuna displaces families, submerges fields

As the Yamuna river swelled beyond the danger mark on September 2, Tuesday, residents of low-lying areas in Delhi were forced to abandon their homes, wading through murky waters with their belongings perched on their heads.

Cots floated through waist-high currents, while families trudged through waterlogged lanes carrying bundles of clothes and even entire wooden cupboards in a desperate attempt to salvage their possessions.

In Madanpur Khadar, a floodplain in southeast Delhi, the rising water submerged farmlands and huts, forcing locals to evacuate. Farmers rushed to salvage whatever crop they could before the rest was lost.

"We are leaving because the water level is rising every hour and the fields are submerged," said Rama Shankar, a farmer. "My uncle worked so hard to grow the crops but everything is ruined. What else can we do now," he rued.