Delhi floods: Deluge as Yamuna displaces families, submerges fields
In parts of trans-Yamuna areas, including Mayur Vihar, water seeped into homes following overnight rain
As the Yamuna river swelled beyond the danger mark on September 2, Tuesday, residents of low-lying areas in Delhi were forced to abandon their homes, wading through murky waters with their belongings perched on their heads.
Cots floated through waist-high currents, while families trudged through waterlogged lanes carrying bundles of clothes and even entire wooden cupboards in a desperate attempt to salvage their possessions.
In Madanpur Khadar, a floodplain in southeast Delhi, the rising water submerged farmlands and huts, forcing locals to evacuate. Farmers rushed to salvage whatever crop they could before the rest was lost.
"We are leaving because the water level is rising every hour and the fields are submerged," said Rama Shankar, a farmer. "My uncle worked so hard to grow the crops but everything is ruined. What else can we do now," he rued.
Water enters homes
At 8.00 am, the Yamuna was recorded at 205.8 m at the Old Yamuna Bridge, well above the danger level of 205.33 m, according to officials. Continued water release from the Hathnikund, Wazirabad, and Okhla barrages has contributed to the river’s rising levels.
Another resident of Madanpur Khadar said they were given no support as their homes flooded. "Water has entered the fields and our huts are also flooded. Police came to tell us to move, but no arrangements have been made for us," the resident said.
Authorities have been issuing flood warnings using boats and public announcements. "We are constantly urging residents to vacate areas at the risk of flooding. All district magistrates have been directed to remain prepared for any flood-like situation," an official stated.
In parts of Trans-Yamuna, including Mayur Vihar, water seeped into homes following overnight rain.
Old Iron Bridge shut for commuters
The Old Iron Bridge over the Yamuna river was shut for all vehicular and pedestrian movement from 4.00 pm on Tuesday, as the water level in the river continued to rise, Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.
Officials confirmed that the bridge will remain closed until further notice, with commuters being advised to avoid the route. Traffic diversions have been implemented at Hanuman Setu, Bela Road (behind Red Fort), and both ends of the Old Iron Bridge.
"Traffic will be diverted via Hanuman Setu, Raja Ram Kohli Marg and Geeta Colony Road. Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel," the advisory stated.
According to the advisory, traffic approaching from ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Old Delhi Railway Station, and the Red Fort will be redirected via Hanuman Setu, connecting to Outer Ring Road and looping through Raja Ram Kohli Marg and Geeta Colony Road.
Vehicles coming from Rajghat and Shanti Van (via Bela Road) will be diverted from the Bela Road T-point to Shanti Van Chowk, then towards Raja Ram Kohli Marg and Geeta Colony Road.
Motorists travelling from Shahdara, Seelampur, and Shastri Park will be routed through Pushta Road towards a loop at Raja Ram Kohli Marg and onward to Ring Road.
For commuters from east Delhi areas such as Akshardham, Mayur Vihar, and Pandav Nagar, traffic will be diverted from Geeta Colony Flyover to the T-point near Geeta Colony Road, then via Shanti Van Chowk and Ring Road (MGM).
Authorities have urged commuters to opt for public transport to reduce congestion, avoid roadside parking, and stay alert as the situation develops.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines