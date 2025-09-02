Rising Yamuna inundates Delhi homes, authorities begin evacuation

Following a night of relentless rain, many Delhi residents awoke to waterlogged streets and inundated homes, with Mayur Vihar and nearby riverbank localities among the hardest hit.

According to officials, the Yamuna was flowing at 205.80 metres at 8 am at the Old Yamuna Bridge (OYB) — well above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The river’s rising level was fueled by large discharges: 1.76 lakh cusecs from the Hathni Kund Barrage, 69,210 cusecs from the Wazirabad Barrage, and 73,619 cusecs from the Okhla Barrage.

Authorities have deployed boats to make evacuation announcements along the riverbanks, warning residents to move to safer locations.

“We are constantly urging residents to vacate areas at risk of flooding. All district magistrates have been directed to remain prepared for any flood-like situation,” an official told PTI Video.

