Red alert in J&K for thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides
Authorities have warned of cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods, urging residents to avoid rivers, streams, and unstable slopes
Dark monsoon clouds once again gather over Jammu and Kashmir, where the land braces for another furious downpour.
With swollen rivers threatening to spill their banks and hillsides trembling under the weight of rain, the India Meteorological Department (MeT) has sounded a red alert for the next 48 hours.
“Thunderstorms, flash floods, and landslides are possible in vulnerable areas,” the MeT said. Widespread rain is expected late on Tuesday night through early Thursday, with the heaviest downpours forecast in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, and Reasi. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also likely in Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, and Kulgam.
Authorities have urged residents to stay away from rivers, streams, and unstable slopes, warning of potential cloudbursts, mudslides, and shooting stones. District administrations have activated control rooms and helplines, staffed round-the-clock to handle emergencies.
Meanwhile, a recent safety audit has deemed the 65-year-old government hospital building in Gandhinagar, Jammu, unsafe. Patients and their belongings from B Block have been shifted to the adjoining 200-bedded Maternity and Child Health (MCH) Hospital to safeguard patients, attendants, and staff.
The Gandhinagar Government Hospital, a major healthcare facility for both urban and rural populations, has 200 sanctioned beds (160 functional) and caters to 1,300–1,400 patients daily.
Officials said the relocation was necessary to prevent risks amid adverse weather conditions and the deteriorating state of the old structure.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines