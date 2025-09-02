Red alert in J&K for thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides

Dark monsoon clouds once again gather over Jammu and Kashmir, where the land braces for another furious downpour.

With swollen rivers threatening to spill their banks and hillsides trembling under the weight of rain, the India Meteorological Department (MeT) has sounded a red alert for the next 48 hours.

“Thunderstorms, flash floods, and landslides are possible in vulnerable areas,” the MeT said. Widespread rain is expected late on Tuesday night through early Thursday, with the heaviest downpours forecast in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, and Reasi. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also likely in Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, and Kulgam.