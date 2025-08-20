Delhi: What flood? CM wades through Yamuna Bazar, claims no problem
The river has been flowing over the danger mark in Delhi for three days, as of today
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta waded through the waterlogged streets of Yamuna Bazar on 19 August, Tuesday, just to assure residents whose homes were swamped that the water levels were dropping and there was “no flood-like situation” in Delhi.
Assuring them of the BJP government’s ‘full support’, Gupta stressed that conditions in the neighbourhoods near the Yamuna River were “under control’.
Notably, however, accompanying Gupta through Yamuna Bazar — which has seen homes cut off or flooded over the last few days now, as the river crossed its danger mark in the morning of 19 August as well — were senior flood management officials.
Gupta, however, walked to the settlement across from the historic Hanuman Temple and made her way to a vantage point, where she observed residents standing on their rooftops amidst the floodwaters — and assured them there was no problem, really.
The chief minister did inquire about the welfare of those impacted — or were they not impacted? — and reiterated the government was staying vigilant about the flooding conditions.
During her little visit, just shy of half an hour, Gupta told locals that the Delhi government had put in place response systems for any emergencies and would provide all necessary assistance to those in need.
She explained that the Yamuna’s water level almost reached 206 metres on Tuesday morning but was “fully under control” by the time she had arrived. If some of her audience looked a little bemused or outright sceptical, it must have been their inability to access all the data the CM doubtless commanded at her fingertips.
Gupta clarified that the affected settlement is located in the Yamuna’s low-lying floodplain, which has caused water to reach the area — but prevented it from spreading further. Hence, she stated there was “no flood-like situation in Delhi”.
According to Gupta, the river had peaked, but water levels were now falling — note, this was during the morning of 19 August.
The government had, however, requested area families to temporarily relocate to ‘safer’ places — though there was no ‘flood-like situation’ — although many residents had chosen to remain. The situation, as the chief minister maintained on 19 August, was under control. People would be moved to different shelters if necessary, she added.
On 18 August, Monday, too the chief minister had offered similar assurances, telling residents that the capital wouldn't suffer large-scale flooding and would remain safe — any waterlogging would be contained in the floodplain areas. It is unknown whether this was any source of cheer to local residents of said low-lying areas. They certainly appeared glum while our photographer was in the area.
Following her inspection on Tuesday, however, the CM also specified, “The water is flowing ahead and not stagnating. The water level has risen, but it will recede in a day or two. There is no flood-like situation in the national capital.”
Later, the chief minister posted on X about her visit, noting that she had checked flood management systems on site and heard the residents’ concerns directly.
She explained, "In the morning [of 19 August], there was a possibility of the Yamuna water level touching 206 metres for a brief period, but the situation is completely under control now. Since this area lies in the low-lying Yamuna floodplain, the water reached here. But it did not spread further. There is no flood-like situation in Delhi. This was the peak rise in the water level, and it is now receding.”
Well, as of the morning of 20 August, the Yamuna is still flowing well above the danger mark at Delhi.
Perhaps the mark is merely notional and has lost any real meaning for residents of the floodplains now, given the kind and strong assurances from the chief minister.
