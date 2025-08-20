Delhi: What flood? CM wades through Yamuna Bazar, claims no problem

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta waded through the waterlogged streets of Yamuna Bazar on 19 August, Tuesday, just to assure residents whose homes were swamped that the water levels were dropping and there was “no flood-like situation” in Delhi.

Assuring them of the BJP government’s ‘full support’, Gupta stressed that conditions in the neighbourhoods near the Yamuna River were “under control’.

Notably, however, accompanying Gupta through Yamuna Bazar — which has seen homes cut off or flooded over the last few days now, as the river crossed its danger mark in the morning of 19 August as well — were senior flood management officials.

Gupta, however, walked to the settlement across from the historic Hanuman Temple and made her way to a vantage point, where she observed residents standing on their rooftops amidst the floodwaters — and assured them there was no problem, really.

The chief minister did inquire about the welfare of those impacted — or were they not impacted? — and reiterated the government was staying vigilant about the flooding conditions.