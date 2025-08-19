Yamuna floods Delhi’s Yamuna Bazar, residents left without relief

Another resident, Surendra Kumar, said, "This problem had been there for the past few days, but yesterday things worsened as the water started coming in. The government has set up tents, and we are staying there for now. However, we cannot cook since our homes are flooded, and we have not received any food yet from the administration."

Dev Prakash Pandey added, "We are facing a lot of problems. So many things, our belongings, everything is destroyed. We are forced to stay on roofs. We are not getting any food."

Authorities have opened all gates of the Okhla Barrage to ease the swelling water levels. However, residents continue to struggle with inadequate relief measures as the situation worsens.

With PTI inputs