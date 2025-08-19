Yamuna rises above danger mark, approaches evacuation level in Delhi

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi rose to 205.79 metres at the Old Railway Bridge on Tuesday morning, 19 August, just below the 206-metre evacuation mark.

On Monday afternoon, the river had crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres, reaching 205.55 metres, and has continued to rise since.

Officials said the rise is mainly due to large volumes of water being released from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages. Currently, Hathnikund is releasing around 38,361 cusecs per hour, while Wazirabad is discharging about 68,230 cusecs. Water released from these barrages typically takes 48–50 hours to reach Delhi.