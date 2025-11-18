Family in Karnataka mourns man killed in Madina bus crash during Umrah pilgrimage

Grief has swept through the home of 55-year-old Abdul Ghani Shirahatti in Huballi, Karnataka after his family received confirmation of his death in a bus crash in Madina, Saudi Arabia, where he had travelled to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

Ghani, who had worked as a hotel driver in Dubai for two decades, left for Saudi Arabia on 9 November to undertake the pilgrimage. His nephew Parvez told PTI Videos that the family last spoke to him on 16 November.

“He had been wanting to perform Umrah for a long time, and sadly this tragedy occurred. We learned about his death on Monday afternoon from a family friend based in Hyderabad, whose relatives were also on the pilgrimage,” he said.