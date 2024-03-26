Family members of separatists being harassed to peddle propaganda: Mehbooba

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are "harassing" the family members of separatists to "peddle propaganda" by making them disown their families, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Tuesday, 26 March.

Her remarks came after jailed separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah's daughter Sama Shabir and deceased Pakistan supporter Syed Ali Shah Geelani's granddaughter Ruwa Shah dissociated themselves from the separatist ideology and pledged their loyalty to the sovereignty of the Union of India.

"Kashmir witnessed a time when gun-toting militants threatened and forced political workers to disassociate themselves from the mainstream or face dire consequences. Today that pattern is being repeated and what makes it even more disturbing is that the role is being played by the state itself. They are harassing families of separatists.

"Not even sparing their daughters to peddle propaganda by making them disown their families. Even after a brutal crackdown and suppression GOI continues to feel paranoid. Shameless is an understatement for such cowardly actions," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a post on X.