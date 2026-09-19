Fans remember Zubeen Garg in Sonapur on first death anniversary

A year after Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore, fans, family members and artistes gathered at his memorial in Sonapur on Saturday to remember the Assamese singer and renew their call for justice.

Visitors sang Garg’s songs and paid their respects at Zubeen Kshetra, the site near Guwahati where his last rites were performed. The gathering concluded a three-day programme of cultural events and prayers that began on Thursday with support from the Assam government’s Cultural Affairs Department. Anniversary programmes have drawn tributes from across the state.

Garg died on 19 September 2025 after becoming unresponsive while swimming during a private yacht outing near Singapore’s Lazarus Island. He had travelled to the country for the North-East India Festival and was due to perform the following day. His death brought widespread mourning in Assam and prompted questions about the circumstances of the outing.