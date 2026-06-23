Zubeen Garg death case: SC seeks Assam govt’s reply on bail plea of accused

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Assam government's response to a bail plea filed by Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused in the high-profile death case of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, even as investigations into the controversial case continue despite Singapore authorities ruling out foul play.

A bench of justices B.V. Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Assam government while hearing Mahanta's challenge to a Gauhati High Court order that had rejected his request for bail.

"Issue notice," the bench said, posting the matter for further hearing in July.

Mahanta, who has been in custody since 1 October 2025, approached the apex court after the Gauhati High Court on 29 May refused to grant him bail, observing that the case was not fit for such relief at the present stage.

In his plea, Mahanta has maintained that he was not part of any conspiracy linked to the singer's death and has questioned the continued denial of bail.