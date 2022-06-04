Farhan Akhtar back to scribble pad, starts working on new script

Farhan's friend and business partner, Ritesh Sindhwani, who is a co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar, took to his social media to share a snap from Farhan's study room where the actor is seen to be in his writer mode.

Taking to his caption, the producer wrote: "100 per cent focus even when he's putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he's working on (sic)."



The picture has set Twitter on fire as speculating fans have started trending 'Don 3' on the micro-blogging site.