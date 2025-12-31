Faridabad woman allegedly gang-raped in moving van, thrown onto road; two arrested

The woman had been staying at her parents’ home due to marital discord and had visited a friend in Sector 23 earlier that evening. While returning late at night, she accepted the offer of a lift from the two men, who are natives of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and were residing in Faridabad.

Police said the woman was driven around through the night and was thrown out of the vehicle near Raja Chowk at around 3 am, leaving her seriously injured. She later managed to contact her sister, who rushed to the spot and took her to hospital for treatment.

The two accused have been arrested and are being questioned, police said, adding that a test identification parade will be conducted shortly. Further investigation into the case is under way.

