Faridabad woman allegedly gang-raped in moving van, thrown onto road; two arrested
Victim suffered serious head injuries; police say accused offered lift before diverting vehicle towards Gurugram
A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving vehicle in Faridabad and later dumped on the road with serious head injuries, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place late on Monday night after the woman was offered a lift by two men while she was waiting for transport, according to a complaint filed by her sister. Instead of dropping her at her destination, the accused allegedly drove towards Gurugram and sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle, police said.
The woman had been staying at her parents’ home due to marital discord and had visited a friend in Sector 23 earlier that evening. While returning late at night, she accepted the offer of a lift from the two men, who are natives of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and were residing in Faridabad.
Police said the woman was driven around through the night and was thrown out of the vehicle near Raja Chowk at around 3 am, leaving her seriously injured. She later managed to contact her sister, who rushed to the spot and took her to hospital for treatment.
The two accused have been arrested and are being questioned, police said, adding that a test identification parade will be conducted shortly. Further investigation into the case is under way.
With agency inputs
