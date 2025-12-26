IT company CEO among three arrested over alleged gang rape in Udaipur

Three people, including the chief executive officer of a private IT firm, have been arrested in Rajasthan’s Udaipur in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman employee after a birthday party, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the prime accused, identified as Jitesh Sisodia, had hosted a party to mark his birthday last Saturday, which was attended by the complainant, a manager in the company. The other two accused are a senior female executive of the firm and her husband, Gaurav Sirohi, a resident of Meerut.

All three were arrested on Thursday and produced before a local court, which remanded them to four days of police custody.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said a case was registered at the Sukher police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following the woman’s complaint. “The accused were produced before the court on Thursday and sent on four-day police remand,” he said.