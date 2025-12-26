IT company CEO among three arrested over alleged gang rape in Udaipur
Police say the accused were taken into custody following a complaint by a female manager after a birthday party
Three people, including the chief executive officer of a private IT firm, have been arrested in Rajasthan’s Udaipur in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman employee after a birthday party, police said on Friday.
According to officials, the prime accused, identified as Jitesh Sisodia, had hosted a party to mark his birthday last Saturday, which was attended by the complainant, a manager in the company. The other two accused are a senior female executive of the firm and her husband, Gaurav Sirohi, a resident of Meerut.
All three were arrested on Thursday and produced before a local court, which remanded them to four days of police custody.
Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said a case was registered at the Sukher police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following the woman’s complaint. “The accused were produced before the court on Thursday and sent on four-day police remand,” he said.
In her statement, the woman alleged that she was left alone as other guests gradually departed after the party. The senior female executive then offered to drop her home and took her in a car in which Sisodia and Sirohi were also present.
The complainant further alleged that during the journey, the accused purchased items resembling cigarettes from a shop and offered them to her. She claimed to have lost consciousness after consuming them and later woke up the next morning to realise that she had been sexually assaulted.
Police said the woman’s medical examination has been conducted and her statement recorded. Following preliminary investigation and questioning, the three accused were detained and formally arrested.
The case has now been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuri Verma for further investigation, officials added.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines