Bike-taxi rider’s account used to launder Rs 331 crore for Udaipur wedding, says ED probe

A Delhi-based bike-taxi driver working with app-based aggregator Rapido has become an unexpected figure in a multi-crore money-laundering investigation, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) discovered over Rs 331 crore deposited into his bank account in just eight months. Authorities suspect the funds are connected to an illegal online betting network.

Investigators tracing the 1xBet betting case stumbled upon the driver while following the money trail. Bank records show that between 19 August 2024 and 16 April 2025, his account received Rs 331.36 crore.

Moneycontrol reported that the revelation prompted ED officials to raid his residence, only to find he lived in a modest two-room home in Delhi and earned a basic livelihood ferrying passengers.