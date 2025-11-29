Bike-taxi rider’s account used to launder Rs 331 crore for Udaipur wedding, says ED probe
At least one source is linked to illegal betting, with authorities tracing other routes and beneficiaries
A Delhi-based bike-taxi driver working with app-based aggregator Rapido has become an unexpected figure in a multi-crore money-laundering investigation, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) discovered over Rs 331 crore deposited into his bank account in just eight months. Authorities suspect the funds are connected to an illegal online betting network.
Investigators tracing the 1xBet betting case stumbled upon the driver while following the money trail. Bank records show that between 19 August 2024 and 16 April 2025, his account received Rs 331.36 crore.
Moneycontrol reported that the revelation prompted ED officials to raid his residence, only to find he lived in a modest two-room home in Delhi and earned a basic livelihood ferrying passengers.
Further scrutiny revealed that more than Rs 1 crore from the deposits was allegedly used to fund a luxury destination wedding in Udaipur. The event is reportedly linked to a young politician from Gujarat, who may now face questioning in connection with the case.
During interrogation, the driver claimed he had no knowledge of the transactions and could not identify the bride, groom, or their families. Officials believe his account was used as a “mule account”—a proxy bank account used to transfer illicit funds, often through fake or proxy KYC documentation. Deposits from multiple unknown sources were reportedly routed quickly to other suspicious accounts.
At least one of the fund sources has been directly linked to illegal betting operations, and authorities are continuing to trace additional routes and beneficiaries.
The ED has expanded its probe into the 1xBet network in recent months, including attaching assets worth crores belonging to former cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, while questioning several celebrities and sports personalities suspected of involvement in the illicit betting operations.
With Agency inputs